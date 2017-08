(CNN) Authorities are scrambling to rescue survivors from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed in Mumbai Thursday morning.

One person was killed and eight people have been hospitalized, Mumbai police spokesman Rashmi Karandikar told CNN.

"We are still assessing how many people might have been trapped," Karandikar said.

Authorities would not say if the incident is connected to the strong rains and flooding that hit the Indian metropolis this week.

Developing story - more to come