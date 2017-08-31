(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Harvey aftermath
-- The devastation Harvey inflicted is raising questions about Houston's urban design, and experts say the city's layout may have made the destruction worse. The death toll has been hard to pin down as people are still being rescued, but at least 39 deaths are confirmed. The military has deployed thousands of troops to assist in relief efforts.
-- Officials are reporting complaints of post-Harvey price gouging, with scammers selling bottles of water for $8.50 each and a case for $99. Gas prices increased nationally by 5 cents.
-- Notable rescue stories: A Chick-fil-A manager helped a customer via Jet Ski, a man sat in his flooded home to play piano, Anderson Cooper got a front row seat for a Coast Guard rescue, and here's how pets and wildlife are navigating the floods.
In other news
-- The United States ordered the closure of three Russian consulate facilities in response to staff cuts at the US mission in Russia.
-- The Department of Homeland Security is set to announce the vendors building prototypes for Trump's border wall.
-- Ivanka Trump threw her support behind ending an Obama-era equal pay rule requiring employers to collect pay data.
-- The Wells Fargo scandal is far from over; the bank uncovered up to 1.4 million more fake accounts.
-- Apple will likely unveil new iPhones at its annual product launch on September 12.
-- A massive World War II bomb was discovered beneath the city of Frankfurt, Germany.
-- You've probably heard "Despacito" at least once this summer. But it's actually not the song of the season, according to Twitter.
-- Who would have guessed purple was not Prince's favorite color?