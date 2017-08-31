Colombia's FARC unveils new political party

(CNN) Colombia's most powerful former guerrilla force, FARC, is transitioning into the political arena. On Thursday, FARC unveiled the name and logo of its new political party. The acronym remains the same but the group's chosen party name is "Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común" or "Common Alternative Revolutionary Force."

The announcement comes after an almost weeklong political convention in Bogota that ends on Friday.

The FARC now has the potential to represent constituents as part of the peace negotiations that ended an armed conflict spanning more than 50 years.

It remains to be seen if the FARC will form a coalition to run for elected office in the 2018 presidential elections in Colombia. Several FARC leaders have yet to be in the clear of the judicial system, which for the time being keeps them from running for office.

The road leading to a peace agreement was a contentious one with Colombians rejecting a deal in a referendum. Ultimately the government and the opposition reached a deal that was ratified by Congress and then signed with the FARC in Cuba in November 2016 . President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in bringing Colombia closer to peace.

