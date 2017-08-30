Breaking News

Princess Diana: Before she was a royal

Updated 5:01 PM ET, Wed August 30, 2017

Diana Frances Spencer in 1962 on her first birthday at Park House on the royal Sandringham estate, where she grew up.
Diana Frances Spencer in 1962 on her first birthday at Park House on the royal Sandringham estate, where she grew up.
Diana on her 2nd birthday at Park House.
Diana on her 2nd birthday at Park House.
Diana at about four years old
Diana at about four years old
Diana with her younger brother Charles Spencer in 1968, a year after their parents&#39; divorce.
Diana with her younger brother Charles Spencer in 1968, a year after their parents' divorce.
A barefoot Diana poses with a croquet mallet while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, in the summer of 1970.
A barefoot Diana poses with a croquet mallet while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, in the summer of 1970.
Diana during a summer holiday in 1971. She would become Lady Diana Spencer in 1975 at age 14 after her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer.
Diana during a summer holiday in 1971. She would become Lady Diana Spencer in 1975 at age 14 after her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer.
This personal photo of Lady Diana is from her childhood friend, Dr. James Colthurst, featured in &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2017/08/23/cnn-special-report-presents-diana-chasing-a-fairytale/&quot;&gt;CNN&#39;s &quot;Diana: Chasing A Fairytale.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
This personal photo of Lady Diana is from her childhood friend, Dr. James Colthurst, featured in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale."
Lady Diana, 18, on a ski trip in the French Alps with friends, including Colthurst -- who provided this photo -- featured in &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2017/08/23/cnn-special-report-presents-diana-chasing-a-fairytale/&quot;&gt;CNN&#39;s &quot;Diana: Chasing A Fairytale.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Lady Diana, 18, on a ski trip in the French Alps with friends, including Colthurst -- who provided this photo -- featured in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale."
&quot;She was just fun to have in the group,&quot; Colthurst recalled in &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2017/08/23/cnn-special-report-presents-diana-chasing-a-fairytale/&quot;&gt;CNN&#39;s &quot;Diana: Chasing A Fairytale.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
"She was just fun to have in the group," Colthurst recalled in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale."
Another photo of Lady Diana from the 1979 ski trip with Colthurst, featured in &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2017/08/23/cnn-special-report-presents-diana-chasing-a-fairytale/&quot;&gt;CNN&#39;s &quot;Diana: Chasing A Fairytale.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Another photo of Lady Diana from the 1979 ski trip with Colthurst, featured in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale."
Before marrrying Prince Charles, Diana worked as a nanny. Here she is seen with two of her charges in 1980, the year before she married.
Before marrrying Prince Charles, Diana worked as a nanny. Here she is seen with two of her charges in 1980, the year before she married.
The youngest daughter of Earl Spencer, Diana Spencer grew up in a prominent family before meeting Prince Charles.