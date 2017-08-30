Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Updated 5:01 PM ET, Wed August 30, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Diana Frances Spencer in 1962 on her first birthday at Park House on the royal Sandringham estate, where she grew up.Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Diana on her 2nd birthday at Park House.Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Diana at about four years old Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Diana with her younger brother Charles Spencer in 1968, a year after their parents' divorce.Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal A barefoot Diana poses with a croquet mallet while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, in the summer of 1970. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Diana during a summer holiday in 1971. She would become Lady Diana Spencer in 1975 at age 14 after her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer.Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal This personal photo of Lady Diana is from her childhood friend, Dr. James Colthurst, featured in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale." Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Lady Diana, 18, on a ski trip in the French Alps with friends, including Colthurst -- who provided this photo -- featured in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale." Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal "She was just fun to have in the group," Colthurst recalled in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale." Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Another photo of Lady Diana from the 1979 ski trip with Colthurst, featured in CNN's "Diana: Chasing A Fairytale." Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Princess Diana: Before she was a royal Before marrrying Prince Charles, Diana worked as a nanny. Here she is seen with two of her charges in 1980, the year before she married. Hide Caption 11 of 11The youngest daughter of Earl Spencer, Diana Spencer grew up in a prominent family before meeting Prince Charles.More from WorldThe DEA commando-style units that captured a heroin 'godfather'Prince George's cutest momentsWrath of Hurricane Irma on the CaribbeanSouth Koreans protest US anti-missile systemPutin: Don't go along with N. Korea provocation