Princess Diana: Before she was a royal

Diana Frances Spencer in 1962 on her first birthday at Park House on the royal Sandringham estate, where she grew up.

Diana on her 2nd birthday at Park House.

Diana at about four years old

Diana with her younger brother Charles Spencer in 1968, a year after their parents' divorce.

A barefoot Diana poses with a croquet mallet while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, in the summer of 1970.

Diana during a summer holiday in 1971. She would become Lady Diana Spencer in 1975 at age 14 after her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer.