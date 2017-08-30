Trapped Port Arthur resident rescued after emotional plea for help

Story highlights Cynthia Harmon says she and her family have no food or water

She said she's trying to keep calm as she's already had two anxiety attacks

(CNN) Speaking with CNN on air Wednesday, Port Arthur resident Cynthia Harmon made a desperate plea for rescue. "We're just really hungry, we don't have any more water, we can't go downstairs as there's a little over four feet of water down there," Harmon told Brooke Baldwin.

Harmon said she was stuck in her attic with her two sons and two grandchildren awaiting rescue. "We've been waiting for someone to come and get us since 12 a.m. ... We see helicopters, at least three of them, in my area, but none has stopped for us yet."

She said she and her family had been calling 911 since Tuesday night. "We just kept calling and calling and calling," Harmon said. "The phone kept ringing or it was busy and then finally, this morning, we got through."

Less than an hour after she spoke to Baldwin, help finally arrived. Rescuers came and picked up her family one by one, Harmon told CNN by phone, saying she was about to step into a rescue helicopter.

She called back after her family had landed. "Thank you so much, I appreciate you all," Harmon said. "From the bottom of my heart."

Cynthia Harmon and her children need rescuing, they have no food or water. 500 Neches Ave, Port Arthur, Texas https://t.co/kB7jk8TaOQ — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) August 30, 2017

Read More