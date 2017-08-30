Osteen: Houston megachurch 'has always been open,' despite flooding

Story highlights Church should have opened to evacuees sooner, critics say on Twitter

The facility prepped to take in people after public shelters filled up, the pastor told CNN

(CNN) Pastor Joel Osteen has opened the doors of his megachurch in Houston to evacuees and wants Harvey survivors to know the space is available, he told CNN on Wednesday morning.

"We're housing hundreds of people that have been displaced by the flooding. All day today and yesterday, we've been receiving supplies," Osteen told CNN's Chris Cuomo, responding to criticism that he didn't open Lakewood Church to the needy soon enough.

Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston church flooded Sunday in Harvey, church staff said on social media. Photos provided by the church Monday show a flooded hallway.

But the church complex, which can hold more than 16,000 people, was " inaccessible due to severe flooding ," its staff reported on social media Sunday afternoon. Photos provided by the church Monday to CNN show flooding inside a building and on a street.

By Monday night, a few hundred people had arrived at Lakewood by bus, Osteen's brother-in-law, Don Iloff, told CNN's Erin Burnett.

