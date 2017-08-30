In between rescues, these National Guard troops take a break in a furniture store

(CNN) These photos capture the moments of calm in between the all-consuming.

CNN's Sonia Moghe captured a few guardsmen taking a much-deserved break after spending hours rescuing people trapped in the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Their place of rest: a furniture store in Richmond, a suburb in the Houston metro area.

Ben Guenther, 37, is seen working on his laptop on a brand new showroom mattress at Gallery Furniture, while his fellow Guardsman lays on the mattress next to him.

In another photo, 23-year-old Aziz Shroff checks his phone while resting on a mattress for sale.

"We have about 60 National Guard troops that are sleeping on the best Tempur-Pedic mattresses that are on the market," Dan Marchione, an employee at the store, joked. "I'll tell you what, those are some happy soldiers."

