Houston mosques open doors to shelter Harvey evacuees

(CNN) As flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey drives thousands of people from their homes across southeast Texas, more and more houses of worship are opening their doors to evacuees.

At least four Houston-area mosques, all affiliated with the Islamic Society of Greater Houston, are currently serving as 24-hour shelters.

One of them is the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, in suburban southwest Houston.

"We started with a family of six," Shaizad Chatriwala, the center's director, told CNN. "We have 80 to 90 people right now."

The mosque probably has enough room and resources to take care of another 100 people, Chatriwala said. The center sits on 10 acres, less than six miles from the nearest floodwaters, and includes a mosque and a school.

Read More