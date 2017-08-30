This was I-10 before Harvey. Now it looks like an ocean

(CNN) Logan Wheat went out on a small boat to check on cattle and ended up capturing one of the most startling photos of flooding from Harvey.

What used to be Interstate 10, south of Beaumont, looked like an ocean, with waves lapping.

This split-screen shows what that stretch of I-10 looked like before Harvey hit -- and what it looks like now.

The wind-churned waves almost tipped Wheat's boat over, he told CNN.

"The boat was being thrown around a lot," he said.

