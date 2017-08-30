Harvey to make second landfall in Louisiana-Texas border

Story highlights At least nine people dead in Texas

Louisiana has beefed up emergency resources

(CNN) Harvey is set to take an aim at the Louisiana-Texas border, dousing the region with rain as it makes landfall Wednesday.

The rainfall that caused a deluge in Texas has ended for the most part in Houston and is moving east, threatening to dump an additional 8-12 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Louisiana has beefed up its emergency resources, doubling up on high water vehicles, boats and helicopters on duty.

Harvey is expected to bring winds of 30-40 mph and a 2-4 foot storm surge along the Louisiana-Texas border.

"We are dealing with a state that has already had a lot of rain this summer, so we are very aware and conscious of the potential for flooding," said Col. Ed Bush, a public affairs officer for the Louisiana National Guard.

