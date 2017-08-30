Breaking News

Harvey to make second landfall in Louisiana-Texas border

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 4:10 AM ET, Wed August 30, 2017

Harvey brings 'hell' to Texas residents
Harvey brings 'hell' to Texas residents

    Harvey brings 'hell' to Texas residents

Story highlights

  • At least nine people dead in Texas
  • Louisiana has beefed up emergency resources

(CNN)Harvey is set to take an aim at the Louisiana-Texas border, dousing the region with rain as it makes landfall Wednesday.

The rainfall that caused a deluge in Texas has ended for the most part in Houston and is moving east, threatening to dump an additional 8-12 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Louisiana has beefed up its emergency resources, doubling up on high water vehicles, boats and helicopters on duty.
    Here's how you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
    Harvey is expected to bring winds of 30-40 mph and a 2-4 foot storm surge along the Louisiana-Texas border.
    "We are dealing with a state that has already had a lot of rain this summer, so we are very aware and conscious of the potential for flooding," said Col. Ed Bush, a public affairs officer for the Louisiana National Guard.
    Read More
    New Orleans draws on lessons of Katrina to help Houston
    Louisiana braces for Harvey's rain as it marks Katrina's 12th anniversary
    Southeastern Texas, including the saturated Houston area, is dealing with the aftermath of the catastrophic storm that has already claimed nine victims.
    First responders are loading boat after boat with evacuees, looking for an undetermined number of people who are missing, including six family members whose vehicle was swept away in the floods, and getting ready to face what is hidden under water.
    Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew until further notice. He tweeted the move is meant to prevent property crimes at evacuated homes.
    A glimmer of hope

    Five days have passed since Harvey made landfall in Texas and an uncounted number of people are still trapped waiting for aid.
    Harvey evacuees face relief, worry at Houston convention center
    From her home in a northeast Houston suburb, Anike Allen has seen many of her neighbors being airlifted as she slowly runs out of food. While her home is not completely flooded, she's not sure if there's a way out of her neighborhood.
    "The water is receding here, but we are not sure if it's going to come back," Allen said.
    Harvey's devastating impact by the numbers
    For the first time since Harvey rammed Houston over the weekend, authorities say the floodwaters that turned the city into rivers, are slowly receding in some areas.
    "We are starting to see a glimmer of hope in what has happened," Harris County Flood Control Meteorologist Jeff Linder said in a news conference Tuesday evening. "Things are going to get better."
    There's hope, Linder said, but it will be days, even weeks before the massive volume of water -- which is the most rain ever recorded in the contiguous United States from a tropical storm that made landfall -- is completely gone.
    Stuck in the flood? Here's what to do
    'We help each other out'

    Volunteers have come the Houston region to lend a hand and their boats.
    Tom Dickers is just one of many people who came hauling their boats from Dallas and San Antonio to evacuate people ever since Harvey began pounding the city with rain.
    "This is what Texans would do. We help each other out," Dickers said.
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on Monday.
    At least 9,000 to 10,000 people have been rescued in the Houston region by first responders. Volunteers said they have helped as many as 400 in one day.
    Some would just "come crying, just wanting help," said volunteer Bobba Bedri. "I just felt like I had to get more people out, keep going and keep going."
    Hollywood rallies for Harvey relief support

    CNN's Paul Vercammen, Samira Said, Cheri Mossburg and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.