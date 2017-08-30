Harvey hits again: Live updates

Harvey hits again: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 7:10 AM ET, Wed August 30, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH CNN LIVEReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH CNN LIVE Content by LendingTreeRefinance rates take a sharp decline Lowest refinance rates in 2017 have arrived Veterans hit the jackpot in 2017 Crush your debt by refinancing to a 15 year fixed loan Reverse mortgages: Too good to be true? Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Last-minute summer savings in Savannah, up to 30% off Travelzoo BORA kitchen equipment: A breath of fresh air Wallpaper Consumers rush to jaw-dropping savings rates Bankrate Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia