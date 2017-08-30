Story highlights Sharapova wins on grand slam return

(CNN) Maria Sharapova is well used to the limelight -- on and off court -- but the stage lights seemed just that little bit brighter even for the five-time grand slam champion at the US Open earlier this week.

After Sharapova made a winning return to the slams following a 19-month absence -- she defeated Simona Halep in an epic encounter Monday -- the 30-year-old Russian was asked what she had learned about herself.

"Behind all these Swarovski crystals and little black dresses, this girl has a lot of grit and she's not going anywhere," said Sharapova.

However, for many leading figures within the tennis world, Sharapova's return to the sport's top table following her doping ban still feels somewhat premature.

"If someone gets caught for doping, this person shouldn't be helped to come back faster to the top of the game," Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou told CNN Sport, referring to the United States Tennis Association's decision to grant Sharapova a wild card to play at Flushing Meadows.

