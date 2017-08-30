Breaking News

Legends of Judo: Masashi Ebinuma

By Sean Coppack, CNN

Updated 5:54 AM ET, Wed August 30, 2017

Story highlights

  • Masashi Ebinuma is a three time world champion in the -66kg division
  • He has also won two Olympic bronze medals
  • He is moving up in weight for the World Championships in Budapest

(CNN)With three world titles and two Olympic bronze medals to his name, Masashi Ebinuma has already packed more success, controversy and upset into his career than most athletes will experience in a lifetime.

The 27-year-old Japanese has been one of the standouts in the -66kg category since winning gold at the 2011 World Championships.
For this year's worlds in Budapest he steps up to the 73kg division, hoping to avenge the disappointment of Rio 2016.
    Paris 2011: World champion (-66kg)

    London 2012: Olympic bronze medalist (-66kg)

    Rio 2013: World champion (-66kg)

    Chelyabinsk 2014: World champion (-66kg)

    Rio 2016: Olympic bronze medalist (-66kg)

    Ebinuma went to Rio as a three-time world champion and one of the favorites for gold, but he lost in the semifinal to South Korea's An Baul Deep and had to settle for a second bronze to add to the medal he won at London 2012.
    "Four years ago I was young and I managed to win the bronze," Ebinuma reflected afterwards. "This time it feels a little different. But I had excellent preparation, and even though it is frustrating, I'm glad I kept fighting right until the end of the bronze-medal match."
    The first judo school dates back to 1882 in Tokyo. Traditionally a Japanese practice, it has gradually spread across the planet and established itself as one of the world&#39;s most popular combat sports.
    The first judo school dates back to 1882 in Tokyo. Traditionally a Japanese practice, it has gradually spread across the planet and established itself as one of the world's most popular combat sports.
    Literally meaning &quot;gentle way,&quot; judo techniques harness an opponent&#39;s force to your own advantage by throwing and pinning them to the ground.
    Literally meaning "gentle way," judo techniques harness an opponent's force to your own advantage by throwing and pinning them to the ground.
    Judo was first seen at the Olympics in Tokyo in 1964, and a women&#39;s competition was added at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
    Judo was first seen at the Olympics in Tokyo in 1964, and a women's competition was added at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
    No judoka has more world championships titles than Teddy Riner. The Frenchman has won eight gold medals, predominantly in the heavyweight category, and will be hoping to add to his tally having secured gold at the Rio Olympics last year.
    No judoka has more world championships titles than Teddy Riner. The Frenchman has won eight gold medals, predominantly in the heavyweight category, and will be hoping to add to his tally having secured gold at the Rio Olympics last year.
    &quot;It is a sport that demands an irreproachable lifestyle,&quot; Riner tells CNN, &quot;a sport that demands rigor.&quot;
    "It is a sport that demands an irreproachable lifestyle," Riner tells CNN, "a sport that demands rigor."
    On the women&#39;s side, Ryoko Tani&#39;s record stands out. The Japanese Judoka has seven world titles, and upon her retirement &lt;a href=&quot;https://japantoday.com/category/sports/ryoko-tani-named-best-female-judoka-ever-by-intl-judo-fderation&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was hailed&lt;/a&gt; as the &quot;best female judoka ever.&quot;
    On the women's side, Ryoko Tani's record stands out. The Japanese Judoka has seven world titles, and upon her retirement was hailed as the "best female judoka ever."
    Majlinda Kelmendi tears up after being crowned Kosovo&#39;s first ever gold medalist at the Rio Olympics in the women&#39;s 52 kg weight category.
    Majlinda Kelmendi tears up after being crowned Kosovo's first ever gold medalist at the Rio Olympics in the women's 52 kg weight category.
    At 218 kilos, judoka Ricardo Blas Jr. (seen here on the right competing at London 2012) is the world&#39;s heaviest Olympian.
    At 218 kilos, judoka Ricardo Blas Jr. (seen here on the right competing at London 2012) is the world's heaviest Olympian.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin is a judo master, denoted by wearing a black belt.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin is a judo master, denoted by wearing a black belt.
    In 2012, Ebinuma was involved in one of the most controversial moments in Olympic judo history.
    After a hard-fought quarterfinal against another South Korean, Cho Jun-ho, his opponent was awarded the victory, much to the derision of the 10,000-strong capacity crowd.
    The reaction was so strong the decision was referred to the reviewing commission, who overturned the result and sent Ebinuma through to the semifinals where he lost to eventual gold medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili. He beat Poland's Pawel Zagrodnik in the bronze-medal match.
    Legends of Judo: Meet judo's history-making man mountain
    A year later Ebinuma won his second world title in Rio, winning all six of his bouts by ippon, and he added a third world crown in Russia in 2014.
    Ebinuma has experienced the highs and lows in an already glittering career and begins a new chapter with a step up in weight in Budapest.