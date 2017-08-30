Story highlights Tops-Alexander won LGCT titles in 2011 and 2012

Cevo Itot du Chateau is her horse of a lifetime

(CNN) He's dwarfed by many of his rivals but star showjumper Edwina Tops-Alexander wouldn't swap him for anyone else.

Cevo Itot du Chateau is the little chestnut gelding the Australian rode to Global Champions Tour titles in 2011 and 2012.

The French bred jumper out of Le Tot de Semilly was given to Tops-Alexander by her husband Jan as a New Year gift in 2007 and went on to become the biggest money earner on the Global Champions Tour with more than $3.5 million.

But what is that marked him as a horse of a lifetime?

"He's 157 cm in height so he's very small compared to a lot of the other horses but he's a very, very special horse," three-time Olympian Tops-Alexander told CNN's Aly Vance.

Read More