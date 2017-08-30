Story highlights FedExCup awards $10 million bonus to winner

Dustin Johnson leads standings

Three events left in FedEx playoffs

(CNN) When you've banked just shy of $50 million in career earnings, what's left to play for? How about another $10 million as a bonus for winning the PGA Tour's end-of-season FedExCup points tally?

That's the prospect facing world No.1 Dustin Johnson after he beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the first FedExCup event Sunday to take his season earnings to $8.4 million.

The 33-year-old Johnson leads the rankings with three events left in US golf's big-money run-in.

Stay top, and Johnson will trouser a cool $10 million -- with $1 million deferred to his retirement account -- to add to any additional prize money. The winner's cheque at the Tour Championship is $1.575 million. Finish second in the FedExCup, and the bonus drops to $3 million.

But Johnson, who missed the Masters with a freak injury on the eve of the event, won't have it all his own way. Open champion and 2015 winner Spieth lies second, with US PGA winner Justin Thomas third.

Dustin Johnson beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club on Sunday.