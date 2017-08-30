Breaking News

FedExCup: $10 million bonus keeps mega-rich golfers focused

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 5:36 AM ET, Wed August 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, moved to the top of golf&#39;s world rankings in February this year. The American is the 20th man to occupy the No. 1 position since the rankings were introduced in 1986. Here&#39;s a look back at the previous 19.
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, moved to the top of golf's world rankings in February this year. The American is the 20th man to occupy the No. 1 position since the rankings were introduced in 1986. Here's a look back at the previous 19.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
One major win (PGA Championship 2015).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Jason Day, Australia: 51 weeks at No. 1 One major win (PGA Championship 2015).
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Two major wins (Masters 2015; US Open 2015).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Jordan Spieth, US: 26 weeksTwo major wins (Masters 2015; US Open 2015).
Hide Caption
3 of 20
One major win (Masters 2013).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Adam Scott, Australia: 11 weeksOne major win (Masters 2013).
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Four major wins (US Open 2011; British Open 2014; PGA Championship 2012, 2014).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland: 95 weeksFour major wins (US Open 2011; British Open 2014; PGA Championship 2012, 2014).
Hide Caption
5 of 20
No major wins.
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Luke Donald, England: 56 weeksNo major wins.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Two major wins (US Open 2014; PGA Championship 2010).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Martin Kaymer, Germany: 8 weeksTwo major wins (US Open 2014; PGA Championship 2010).
Hide Caption
7 of 20
No major wins.
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Lee Westwood, England: 22 weeksNo major wins.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
14 major wins (Masters 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005; US Open 2000, 2002, 2008; British Open 2000, 2005, 2006; PGA Championship 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Tiger Woods, US: 683 weeks14 major wins (Masters 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005; US Open 2000, 2002, 2008; British Open 2000, 2005, 2006; PGA Championship 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Three major wins (Masters 2000; PGA Championship 1998, 2004).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Vijay Singh, Fiji: 32 weeksThree major wins (Masters 2000; PGA Championship 1998, 2004).
Hide Caption
10 of 20
One major win (British Open 2001).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
David Duval, US: 15 weeksOne major win (British Open 2001).
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Four major wins (US Open 1994, 1997; British Open 2002, 2012).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Ernie Els, South Africa: 9 weeksFour major wins (US Open 1994, 1997; British Open 2002, 2012).
Hide Caption
12 of 20
One major win (British Open 1996).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Tom Lehman, US: 1 weekOne major win (British Open 1996).
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Three major wins (British Open 1994; PGA Championship 1992, 1994).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Nick Price, Zimbabwe: 44 weeksThree major wins (British Open 1994; PGA Championship 1992, 1994).
Hide Caption
14 of 20
One major win (Masters 1992).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Fred Couples, US: 16 weeksOne major win (Masters 1992).
Hide Caption
15 of 20
One major win (Masters 1991).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Ian Woosnam, Wales: 50 weeksOne major win (Masters 1991).
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Six major wins (Masters 1989, 1990 and 1996, The Open 1987, 1990 and 1992).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Nick Faldo, England: 97 weeksSix major wins (Masters 1989, 1990 and 1996, The Open 1987, 1990 and 1992).
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Two major wins (The Open 1986 and 1993).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Greg Norman, Australia: 331 weeksTwo major wins (The Open 1986 and 1993).
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Five major wins (Masters 1980 and 1983, The Open 1979, 1984 and 1988).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Seve Ballesteros, Spain: 61 weeksFive major wins (Masters 1980 and 1983, The Open 1979, 1984 and 1988).
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Two major wins (Masters 1985, 1993).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Bernhard Langer, Germany: 3 weeksTwo major wins (Masters 1985, 1993).
Hide Caption
20 of 20
dustin johnson us openno. 1 golfers 2no. 1 golfers 3no. 1 golfers 4no. 1 golfers 5no. 1 golfers 6no. 1 golfers 7no. 1 golfers 8no. 1 golfers 9no. 1 golfers 10no. 1 golfers 11no. 1 golfers 12no. 1 golfers 13no. 1 golfers 14no. 1 golfers 15no. 1 golfers 16no. 1 golfers 17no. 1 golfers 18no. 1 golfers 20no. 1 golfers 19

Story highlights

  • FedExCup awards $10 million bonus to winner
  • Dustin Johnson leads standings
  • Three events left in FedEx playoffs

(CNN)When you've banked just shy of $50 million in career earnings, what's left to play for? How about another $10 million as a bonus for winning the PGA Tour's end-of-season FedExCup points tally?

That's the prospect facing world No.1 Dustin Johnson after he beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the first FedExCup event Sunday to take his season earnings to $8.4 million.
The 33-year-old Johnson leads the rankings with three events left in US golf's big-money run-in.
    Stay top, and Johnson will trouser a cool $10 million -- with $1 million deferred to his retirement account -- to add to any additional prize money. The winner's cheque at the Tour Championship is $1.575 million. Finish second in the FedExCup, and the bonus drops to $3 million.
    But Johnson, who missed the Masters with a freak injury on the eve of the event, won't have it all his own way. Open champion and 2015 winner Spieth lies second, with US PGA winner Justin Thomas third.
    Dustin Johnson beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club on Sunday.
    Dustin Johnson beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club on Sunday.
    Read More

    'Go nuts'

    Johnson, whose sole major so far came at the 2016 US Open, is not known for flamboyant celebrations -- he described his victory first-pump Sunday as "weak" -- but he told reporters at Glen Oaks: "Maybe if I win the FedExCup or something, I'll go nuts."
    READ: Pitfalls of life as a PGA Tour wife
    READ: Justin Thomas -- 'The sky is the limit'
    READ: Golfer with cerebral palsy makes PGA Tour history
    The FedExCup series, which began in 2007, is designed to keep alive interest in the PGA Tour right up to the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta.
    Being crowned the best golfer over the season is a goal in itself, but with those sorts of bonuses knocking about, it's not hard for the game's elite to stay focused.
    The 125-man field from last week's Northern Trust tournament was whittled down to 100 for the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston with the top 70 reaching the BMW Championship in Chicago.
    The best 30 will contest the Tour Championship where points are reset to give the 30th-placed player an academic chance of still winning the title.
    For the past seven years, the winner of the Tour Championship has also won the FedExCup, stretching back to 2009 when Tiger Woods won the overall standings despite Phil Mickelson's triumph in the final event.
    Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 33
    Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England&#39;s Alfie Plant, left, finished as top amateur.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England's Alfie Plant, left, finished as top amateur.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 33
    Spieth&#39;s tournament was unraveling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth's tournament was unraveling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 33
    Haotong Li of China, right, shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Haotong Li of China, right, shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 33
    Northern Ireland&#39;s Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain&#39;s Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 33
    South Africa&#39;s Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men&#39;s majors Saturday.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    South Africa's Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men's majors Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 33
    Spieth answered Grace&#39;s challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth answered Grace's challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 33
    McIlroy, left, and Gary Woodland of the United States gave chase but couldn&#39;t make any inroads into the leaders.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    McIlroy, left, and Gary Woodland of the United States gave chase but couldn't make any inroads into the leaders.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 33
    Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan&#39;s slipstream.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan's slipstream.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 33
    US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 33
    World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 33
    Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 33
    Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 33
    Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 33
    Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 33
    South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was &quot;no fun.&quot;
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was "no fun."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 33
    England&#39;s Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    England's Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 33
    Haotong Li of China couldn&#39;t get to grips with conditions, either.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Haotong Li of China couldn't get to grips with conditions, either.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 33
    McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 33
    Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 33
    Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 33
    Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 33
    Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 33
    Wales&#39; Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Wales' Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 33
    Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 33
    Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard was confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard was confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 33
    Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 33
    Japan&#39;s Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/golf/the-open-2017-royal-birkdale-seven-things/index.html&quot;&gt;different skill set to master&lt;/a&gt; the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 33
    Canada&#39;s Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game&#39;s most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 33
    US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 33
    Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede&#39;s autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 33
    Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year&#39;s Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 33
    US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year&#39;s event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, prize money will be added.
    Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
    US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, prize money will be added.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 33
    01 british open 0723 RESTRICTED02 british open 0723 RESTRICTED03 british open 072304 british open 072305 british open 0723 RESTRICTED01 british open 0722 RESTRICTED02 british open 072203 british open 072204 british open 072205 british open 072206 british open 072207 british open 072201 british open 072102 british open 0721 RESTRICTED03 british open 072104 british open 072105 british open 0721 RESTRICTED06 british open 072107 british open 072108 british open 072101 british open 0720 RESTRICTED02 british open 0720 RESTRICTED03 british open 0720 RESTRICTED04 british open 072005 british open 072001 british open 0719 RESTRICTED02 british open 071903 british open 071904 british open 071905 british open 0719 RESTRICTED06 british open 071907 british open 0719 RESTRICTED09 british open 0719
    READ: Playing golf over 1,800 kilometers

    'Wouldn't mind winning it again'

    Rory McIlroy scooped both last year, and revealed recently how he has spent some of his windfall.
    "Had a wedding to pay for," he told reporters ahead of the first FedEx Cup playoff event. "We're just renovating a house, so that's going to take up a bit of that, as well. Wouldn't mind winning it again."
    The 24-year-old Spieth, who has earned more than $33 million already in his short career, says the value of the bonus money for him was to reward his team for the sacrifices they make.
    "It means a lot to me," he told reporters, before admitting he also bought a new house.
    "It allows me to now take care of even more so, our team and to keep them wanting to come back to me."

    ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Sir Nick Faldo of England waves to the crowd as he stands on Swilcan Bridge during the second round of the 144th Open Championship at The Old Course on July 17, 2015 in St Andrews, Scotland. This is Faldo's last Open at the course. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

      JUST WATCHED

      Living Golf: A postcard from the UK

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (11 Videos)

    Billy Horschel reportedly gifted his caddie $1 million after his win in 2014, while McIlroy's caddie -- now ex-caddie - J.P. Fitzgerald was delighted with his 10% share of his boss's winnings.
    "I think his words were, 'A tsunami just hit my bank account, so thank you very much,'" McIlroy told reporters at a subsequent event in China.
    "So the total was $1.05 million. I think he was quite happy."
    Woods won the inaugural FedExCup in 2007 and added a second title two years later.
    Visit CNN.comn/golf for more news and videos
    The Tour Championship takes place at East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta from Sept. 21-24.