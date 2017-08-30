Pentagon revises number of troops in Afghanistan, disclosing 2,600 more

Story highlights The Pentagon said that the total number of US forces in Afghanistan is approximately 11,000

That's up from the previously announced number of 8,400

The change is primarily the result of the Department of Defense now counting troops that are deployed for short durations

(CNN) The Pentagon revealed Wednesday that there are approximately 2,600 more US troops in Afghanistan than had been officially disclosed due to a change in its accounting procedures.

The Joint Staff Director, US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie Jr., told reporters at the Pentagon that the total number of US forces in Afghanistan is approximately 11,000, up from the previously announced number of 8,400.

McKenzie said the change is primarily the result of the Department of Defense now counting troops that are deployed for short durations, usually fewer than 180 days, according to military officials. The change is the product of revised accounting procedures implemented by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

"The Secretary has determined we must simplify our accounting methodology and improve the public's understanding of America's military commitment in Afghanistan," Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana White said.

White said the military is also reviewing how it accounts for troops in Syria and Iraq but said that process is ongoing. Unlike Afghanistan, the government in Baghdad is much more sensitive to the size of the US military presence, potentially complicating that accounting process.

