Trump launches tax reform push as details still being worked out

Story highlights Trump's speech isn't expected to hold many details

GOP congressional leaders and the White House have yet to reach an agreement

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday will begin in earnest the effort of selling a sweeping overhaul of the tax code, pitching Republican plans as a boon for the middle class ahead of members of Congress' return to Washington.

But Americans who hear his speech in Springfield, Missouri, will learn little about what a new tax code will look like . GOP congressional leaders and the White House have yet to reach an agreement on the details of the tax plan and proposals are expected to go through congressional committees before the plan takes its final shape.

Trump's populist-aimed tax reform speech will seek to blunt anticipated Democratic criticism of the proposed reforms, which experts have said will disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Americans.

Wednesday's speech is expected to be the first in a series of public events the President will hold to crank up the public pressure on Congress to get behind his tax-reform goals. Trump's focus will be on tax reform's benefits for middle-class Americans and small businesses and to make that pitch he will draw on Springfield's place in history as the birthplace of Route 66, known as the "Main Street of America."

Trump's attempt to frame the debate comes as he and his administration have raised the need for tax reform in fits and starts since the early days of his presidency. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin initially set the end of August as a timetable for passage of tax reform efforts and, in April, the administration released several topline numbers of its proposal. But the White House and Congress have failed to sync up in their ambitions for reform amid disagreements and as lawmakers remained stuck on failed efforts to repeal Obamacare.

Read More