Trump: 'Talking is not the answer' with North Korea

North Korea successfully launched a missile over Japan earlier this week

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "talking is not the answer" when it comes to reining in North Korea -- seeming to contradict a statement from his top diplomat that the US will continue to seek a peaceful resolution to tensions with Pyongyang despite its provocative missile tests.

"The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!" Trump tweeted just days after North Korea launched a missile that flew over northern Japan.

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by "extortion money," though previous administrations have tried to defuse nuclear tensions by offering the North Korean regime food and aid packages.

The North Korean launch was "the first step of the military operation of the (North Korean military) in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam," North Korea state media said.

But despite the most recent provocation, Trump's suggestion that talk is not the answer seems to break with recent comments made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday when he was asked about how the US views North Korean missile launches.

