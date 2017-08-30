Story highlights The former press secretary resigned over four weeks ago

His White House colleagues have planned a 'farewell party,' per sources

Washington (CNN) Sean Spicer's time is finally up.

Though the former press secretary has remained in the White House since he abruptly quit over a month ago, an administration official tells CNN that Thursday will be his last official day. His White House colleagues will throw him a "farewell party" Thursday night as they bid him adieu, according to two White House officials.

Spicer filled his last four weeks with exploring his next move and wandering the halls of the West Wing. He even recently crossed an item off his personal bucket list -- meeting Pope Francis -- after he was denied an invitation when other White House advisers met the Pope earlier this year when President Donald Trump traveled to the Vatican.

His formal departure comes more than a month after he ended his roller-coaster run as the mouthpiece for an administration that has been riddled with controversy and whose president is often described as his own best spokesman. Spicer stepped down after Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser, was named as the new communications director, a move Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus vehemently opposed.

In the end, Spicer outlasted Scaramucci, who was fired after 10 short days on the job and one profanity-laced phone call.

