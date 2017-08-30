Peskov: Trump lawyer wrote to Kremlin, got no response

Moscow (CNN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Wednesday he got an email from Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, asking for help moving a Moscow real estate deal forward, but said he did not respond and did not pass it to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov was responding to a question from CNN on a conference call with reporters.

Cohen -- who was executive vice president of the Trump Organization at the time he sent the email -- said Monday that he had contacted the Kremlin for assistance in mid-January 2016 about building a Trump Tower in Moscow when the mogul was running for president, but denied that the project was related to Trump's campaign. But the revelation appears to contradict Trump's vehement denials of any such business connections to Russia in the past.

Cohen told CNN on Monday his message to Peskov was "an email that went unanswered that was solely regarding a real estate deal and nothing more."

Peskov confirmed that his office had located a copy of the email, which said the development deal wasn't moving forward and requested support.

