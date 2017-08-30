Most who disapprove of Trump like nothing about his presidency

Story highlights 58% of people who disapprove of Trump say they like nothing about his presidency

"Honestly I cannot think of a single thing," one said

Washington (CNN) It's no secret that President Donald Trump has some loud critics.

But a new poll shows a majority of those critics literally can't think of one positive thing to say about what he's doing as president so far.

A broad 58% of people who disapprove of Trump's job performance said there's nothing they like about what he's doing, named specific things they didn't like instead, or, getting a little snarky, said they liked that his presidency has been ineffective so far. Another 23% didn't answer the question.

"What I like most about how Trump is handling his job as president is how he's too incompetent and reactive to successfully implement his destructive agenda," said one 30-year-old woman who took the survey.

The new numbers come from a Pew Research Center poll conducted from August 8-21, 2017 among 1,893 adults. The margin of error among all adults is ±2.6 percentage points. People were allowed to name more than one answer.

