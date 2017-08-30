Jerry Springer on Ohio governor run: 'I haven't decided'

Story highlights Springer will attend a Labor Day rally supporting unions in Cleveland

He says he hasn't decided about running for governor

Washington (CNN) Jerry Springer says he is still deciding whether he will run for Ohio governor in 2018.

"I know there's talk ... I haven't decided anything ... and certainly no announcement Monday," the TV host and former Democratic Cincinnati mayor told CNN in an email statement issued by his publicist Wednesday. "I'm in Cleveland that day giving a speech at the Labor Day rally supporting unions."

Speculation around Springer's potential gubernatorial bid has been growing for several months.

Springer's friend and podcast co-host Jene Galvin told the Cincinnati Enquirer "there have been who have asked him to run for governor, and he is considering it and will decide that pretty soon."

The Enquirer also reported Wednesday that Springer is soliciting feedback from Ohio State Sen. Sandra Williams, Democratic Reps. Janine Boyd and Stephanie Howse, and political consultants.