Federal judge temporarily blocks controversial Texas immigration bill

Washington (CNN) A federal judge in Texas late Wednesday temporarily blocked key provisions of a state law that banned sanctuary jurisdictions in the state.

The law was slated to go into effect on Friday.

The bill -- referred to as SB4 -- established civil penalties for local government and law enforcement officials who didn't comply with immigration laws and detention requests. Additionally, under the law, government entities would be fined $25,500 for every day the law was violated.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed the bill in May, said the judge's preliminary injunction would be appealed "immediately," and he is confident that the law will be upheld as constitutional.

"Today's decision makes Texas' communities less safe," Abbott said in a statement. "Because of this ruling, gang members and dangerous criminals, like those who have been released by the Travis County Sheriff, will be set free to prey upon our communities."

