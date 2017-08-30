Congress switches gears on proposed FEMA cuts post-Harvey

Story highlights Trump assured Texans that areas affected by Hurricane Harvey would see swift action

Lawmakers are expected to send additional funding

Washington (CNN) As Texas continues to attempt managing the destruction from Hurricane Harvey, Congress is due to consider an appropriations package that, as is, would rescind nearly $876 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund.

But with the proposal written prior to Hurricane Harvey, lawmakers are now expected to pivot funding directives to match the needs of the programs aiding recovery efforts.

The spending cuts in the initial package were intended help cover costs of administration priorities in the homeland security bill, which includes President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Trump assured Texans that areas affected by Hurricane Harvey would see swift action from the government.

"You're going to see very rapid action from Congress -- certainly from the President," Trump said on Tuesday.