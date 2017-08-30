Feinstein clarifies after Trump remarks earn jeers

(CNN) A day after she was jeered at a town hall for suggesting President Donald Trump could become a "good president" if he would "change," Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement saying she is "under no illusion" he will.

"Look, this man is going to be President most likely for the rest of this term," Feinstein said Tuesday at the town hall meeting at San Francisco's Commonwealth Club. "I just hope he has the ability to learn and to change and if he does he can be a good president. And that's my hope."

Feinstein, 84, is up for re-election but has not formally said if she will seek another six-year term. She is also the top Democrat on the judiciary committee, which is investigating the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russians during the 2016 presidential race.

Her comment drew a quick negative reaction from some audience members. In a video of the event, posted on the San Francisco Chronicle's website , she is seen reassuring them.

"Yeah, I understand how you feel. I understand how you feel," she said.

