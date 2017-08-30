Senate intel may want to speak with Rohrabacher

Story highlights Senate investigators are pondering how to proceed with Rohrabacher

There is no indication that Rohrabacher is being investigated by Mueller

(CNN) The Senate intelligence committee is considering calling on Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to talk about his meeting earlier in August with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, two congressional sources told CNN this week.

Senate investigators are pondering how to proceed with Rohrabacher, in part because the California Republican is a member of Congress, the sources said.

Rohrabacher met with Assange earlier this month in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange was granted asylum after Sweden sought to question him in a rape investigation that has since been dropped.

Assange said, according to Rohrabacher, that he was not behind the leak of Democratic National Committee emails last year.

Shortly after the meeting with Assange, Rohrabacher said he planned to debrief President Donald Trump on their talk. Speaking on Sean Hannity's radio show this week, Rohrabacher said that other parties are planning a "rendezvous" for him and Trump to speak about the Assange meeting.

