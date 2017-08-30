Coalition strikes roads to prevent ISIS convoy from evacuating border area with Lebanon

Story highlights Hezbollah declared victory over ISIS Monday

(CNN) The US-led coalition fighting ISIS has carried out airstrikes to "crater" and disable roads that ISIS fighters intended to use to evacuate the border area between Syria and Lebanon as part of an agreement with the Lebanese government and Hezbollah.

The coalition said in a statement it did not strike the convoy but did hit "individual vehicles and fighters that were clearly identified as ISIS."

The Lebanese militant and political group Hezbollah declared victory over ISIS Monday, saying more than 600 ISIS fighters and civilians in the mountainous Syria-Lebanon border area were allowed to cross to ISIS-controlled eastern Syria.

The Lebanese army and Hezbollah declared a ceasefire in their battle against ISIS on Sunday. The Lebanese army said the ceasefire would allow negotiations on the return of nine soldiers held by ISIS since 2014.

US officials confirmed the airstrikes took place to prevent buses carrying armed ISIS fighters continuing eastward.

