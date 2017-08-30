Christie calls Cruz 'disgusting' over hurricane relief

Story highlights Cruz said Monday he voted against a 2013 Sandy relief bill because it was "filled with pork"

Christie urged Congress to act fast to pass a bill to help Texas

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed Sen. Ted Cruz Wednesday morning over what he said was the Texas Republican's double standard in opposing Superstorm Sandy relief but requesting federal aid for Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

"I have no sympathy for this -- and I see Sen. Cruz and it's disgusting to me that he stands in a recovery center with victims standing behind him as a backdrop," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "He's still repeating the same reprehensible lies about what happened in Sandy (and) called on Congress Wednesday morning to work fast on a bill to aid Texas after Hurricane Harvey."

Cruz said Monday he voted against a 2013 Sandy relief bill because it was "a $50 billion bill filled with pork and unrelated spending that wasn't hurricane relief."

"It was simply local members of Congress spending on their pet projects and two-thirds of what was spent in that bill had little or nothing to do with Hurricane Sandy," Cruz said to CNN's Jim Acosta during "Wolf" on Monday.

