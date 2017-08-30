Texas congressman temporarily trapped during Harvey

Story highlights "We're fine," he told CNN

Babin noted the presence of major petrochemical facilities in his district

Washington (CNN) Texas Congressman Brian Babin said Wednesday he and his family were stuck in their home due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Republican told CNN's Jim Acosta that although they were trapped, they were not in danger.

"I am absolutely trapped in my house," Babin said. "I don't have a way to get out until we have floodwaters recede here."

Jimmy Milstead, a spokesman for Babin, told CNN later Wednesday the congressman was able to get past the flooding to escape the house, and was visiting an emergency operations center to help with disaster response.

In the interview, Babin said that short of a helicopter extraction or him taking off in his boat, he was stuck in place until the floodwaters went down. Until then, he said he was stuck in his Woodville, Texas, home during the unprecedented event.

