What Trump got right in Texas

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Hurricane Harvey is historic, not just in its size and scope, but in its significance as Donald Trump's first natural disaster test as President. His "darned if you do, darned if you don't" decision to visit South Texas on Tuesday, away from the rescue efforts, was the right call. Trump is demonstrating he has the compassion and commitment to meet the needs of victims of the deadly storm.

Alice Stewart

Critics blasted Trump for not meeting with victims directly to offer his personal condolences. Look, there's plenty of time for the powerful photos showing comfort, but now is the time for action -- not optics. These people are in the rescue and recovery mode, which can only be hampered by the distraction of a presidential visit. They need homes, not hugs; they need structure, not selfies, and they need funds, not a presidential flyover.

Unfortunately, every president has been forced to lead this country through natural or man-made disasters and faced the challenges of serving as consoler in chief: President Barack Obama had the Charleston, South Carolina, shootings; President George W. Bush had 9/11; President Bill Clinton met the challenge after the Oklahoma City bombing. All rose to the occasion.

Likewise, Trump is stepping up to the challenge, reassuring storm victims that resources are on the way.

This first trip to Texas was an opportunity for the President to meet with local leadership, first responders and relief organizations in Corpus Christi. He also got a firsthand look at the state's emergency operations center in Austin.

