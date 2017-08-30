Sanaa (CNN) At least 13 people were killed and one seriously injured Wednesday when a Saudi airstrike hit a security checkpoint near Yemen's capital, Sanaa, causing an oil tanker to explode, rebel officials said.

The attack occurred before dawn in the Bani Matar region on the main road linking Sanaa with the port city of Hodeida, a senior Houthi defense ministry official in Sanaa, who is not authorized to speak to the media, told CNN.

"Among the killed were 8 civilians who were passing their vehicles through the checkpoint. Among the killed civilians was the driver of the oil tanker," he said.

Ali Moshiqi, Deputy Commander in Chief of the Houthi Yemeni Army in Sanaa, told CNN that two of the 13 dead were security personnel, who were stationed at the checkpoint.

"Most of the killed were civilian travelers on their way back from Hodeida to Sanaa," he said. "Attacking a checkpoint is just an excuse to kill more civilians."

