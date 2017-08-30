India crowns its first transgender beauty queen

Gurgaon, Haryana (CNN) In a hotel in the satellite city of Gurgaon, close to the Indian capital Delhi, 16 would-be beauty queens from across India helped to make history Sunday when they competed in the country's first ever transgender beauty pageant.

Miss Transqueen India aimed to celebrate gender fluidity and enhance the profile of India's trans community, with the winner being presented with an opportunity to represent India at the International Queen pageant in Thailand in March 2018.

Like other pageants, the event featured plenty of glitter and rhinestones, but unlike other pageants, Miss Transqueen India made a point of declaring all the participants "winners," in recognition of their struggle for acceptance and recognition.

In 2014, India's supreme court legally gave transgender people the right to identify as a third gender. But while the law was hailed as a victory by activists, many in the trans community continue to face discrimination in everyday life.

Sunday's event was overseen by an 11-person judging panel, consisting of Ms. Transsexual Australia and long-time transgender activist Gauri Sawant, who after lengthy deliberation, declared 26-year-old Kolkata-based Nitasha Biswas as India's very first "Trans Queen."

