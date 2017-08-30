Breaking News

Some hospitals hang on as others close amid Harvey's floods

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 7:58 PM ET, Wed August 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29, four days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29, four days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
Hide Caption
1 of 65
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
2 of 65
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
3 of 65
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Hide Caption
4 of 65
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
5 of 65
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/29/politics/trump-texas-harvey-visit/index.html&quot;&gt;Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs&lt;/a&gt; that will be needed to rebuild the region. &quot;Nobody&#39;s seen this kind of water,&quot; he said. &quot;Probably, there&#39;s never been something so expensive in our country&#39;s history.&quot; While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, &quot;We want to do it better than ever before.&quot;
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "Nobody's seen this kind of water," he said. "Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history." While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
Hide Caption
6 of 65
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Hide Caption
7 of 65
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
Hide Caption
8 of 65
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
Hide Caption
9 of 65
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather&#39;s house in Houston&#39;s Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house in Houston's Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Hide Caption
10 of 65
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
11 of 65
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
12 of 65
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
13 of 65
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Hide Caption
14 of 65
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
15 of 65
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
Hide Caption
16 of 65
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
17 of 65
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
18 of 65
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
19 of 65
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Hide Caption
20 of 65
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
21 of 65
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
22 of 65
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
23 of 65
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
Hide Caption
24 of 65
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
25 of 65
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Hide Caption
26 of 65
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
27 of 65
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
28 of 65
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
29 of 65
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Hide Caption
30 of 65
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
31 of 65
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
32 of 65
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
Hide Caption
33 of 65
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
34 of 65
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Hide Caption
35 of 65
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
36 of 65
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
37 of 65
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
38 of 65
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
39 of 65
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
40 of 65
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Hide Caption
41 of 65
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
Hide Caption
42 of 65
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
43 of 65
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
44 of 65
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
45 of 65
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
46 of 65
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
47 of 65
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
48 of 65
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
49 of 65
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
50 of 65
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
51 of 65
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Hide Caption
52 of 65
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Hide Caption
53 of 65
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
Hide Caption
54 of 65
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Hide Caption
55 of 65
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Hide Caption
56 of 65
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Hide Caption
57 of 65
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
58 of 65
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
59 of 65
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Hide Caption
60 of 65
A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
61 of 65
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Hide Caption
62 of 65
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
63 of 65
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Hide Caption
64 of 65
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Hide Caption
65 of 65
16 harvey 082901 harvey 083007 harvey 083021 harvey 082925 harvey 082908 harvey 083019 harvey 082903 harvey 083023 harvey 082904 harvey 083022 harvey 082924 harvey 082902 harvey 083023 harvey 082804 harvey 082803 harvey 082926 harvey 082836 harvery 082810 harvey 082901 harvey 082937 harvery 082807 harvey 082930 rharvery 082814 harvey 082906 harvey 082917 harvey 082827 harvery 0828 20 harvey 082816 harvey 082815 harvey 082921 harvey 082819 harvey 082829 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 0825

Story highlights

  • 16 Texas hospitals are closed because of flooding
  • Nearly 1,000 patients have been moved from medical facilities

(CNN)Workers at the Texas health care system's emergency operations center are keeping a close eye on the hospitals and nursing homes in the Port Arthur-Beaumont area closely Wednesday, hoping the flooding from Hurricane Harvey spares their medical facilities. But not all facilities have been so fortunate.

Patients at the Lake Arthur Place nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Port Arthur were evacuated Wednesday as hallways flooded. Some elderly residents sat in the water for up to 24 hours, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.
The Coast Guard and volunteer rescue workers moved frail and elderly patients who could not leave their wheelchairs -- or, in some cases, beds -- which had to be carried to waiting boats. Some patients' relatives came with their own boats. Describing it as a "very difficult situation," staff members vowed to stay until every single person could be evacuated.
    US military sends warships, aircraft to Texas
    US military sends warships, aircraft to Texas
    At least 16 hospitals in Texas are closed due to flooding as of Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Outpatient services, surgeries and pharmacies have been closed throughout the state, but ride-out crews at other facilities have worked through the storm to keep patients safe, even while some of their own families were in danger.
    Nearly 1,000 patients have been moved from medical facilities throughout the state on 140 emergency missions. That means a complicated logistical operation that has been "anything but simple," said Chris Van Deusen, the health services department's director of media relations. But having seen its share of hurricanes, floods and wildfires over the years, Texas has "fortunately -- or unfortunately, depending on how you see it -- we all have a lot of practice at this," Van Deusen said.
    Read More
    The state's emergency medical task force has been coordinating with EMS assets including ambulances, ambulance buses, helicopters and boats to transfer patients out of harm's way. And if hospitals in any affected area run out of room, Van Deusen said, there are about 2,000 available beds across Austin and Dallas.
    Houston knew it was at risk of flooding, so why didn&#39;t the city evacuate?
    Houston knew it was at risk of flooding, so why didn't the city evacuate?
    "The challenge early on was getting to the patients to transport them to additional medical centers," Van Deusen said. "The hospitals themselves in the impacted areas have had to become fairly self-contained, becoming pretty much an island, and it is difficult to get food and supplies in. Next, we'll all be coordinating volunteers and donated supplies. But we'll have to get through the flooding first."
    St. Joseph set up a triage center in the hospital loading dock to care for the influx of patients.
    St. Joseph set up a triage center in the hospital loading dock to care for the influx of patients.
    One of the hospitals that has become self-contained is St. Joseph's Medical Center in downtown Houston, which has remained open for the duration of the storm. Staffers are delivering babies, handling emergencies and taking care of a number of evacuees from the nearby convention center. Unable to get back to their own homes due to impassable roads, employees have had to sleep at the hospital, but hospital leaders said they still volunteer to work extra hours.
    St. Joseph's was prepared for the storm, and its floodgates held, but it's had to improvise on occasion. It created a triage center in an hour and 20 minutes, officials said, setting it up on a loading dock to handle an additional influx of patients quickly.
    Texas family swept away in flood: &#39;They went to heaven holding hands&#39;
    Texas family swept away in flood: 'They went to heaven holding hands'
    Though officials had ordered enough food and supplies, items like linens were running low when staffers had to sleep on the property. When the manager of an Embassy Suites hotel a few blocks away learned about the situation, he donated his extra linens to the hospital.
    "We got one of our trucks and a van and set up a daisy chain to bring in 4,000 sets of sheets," said Bo Beaudry, the hospital's interim CEO. "We've been able to give some of those blankets away to people who came to triage wet and cold and even plugged a few leaks here and there. It's been a real test of people's resilience, and people keep coming through."
    Another Houston hospital, Ben Taub, needed to transfer some patients who were more seriously ill after its basement flooded and a sewage pipe burst, shutting down parts of the kitchen. Rescue workers had to abort an evacuation attempt Sunday when the rain got too intense. But things got a little better when the sun broke through the clouds Tuesday afternoon.
    Harvey aftermath: Texas governor says &#39;worst is not yet over&#39;
    Harvey aftermath: Texas governor says 'worst is not yet over'
    "I think we've turned the corner," Ben Taub spokesman Bryan McLeod said Wednesday. The facility has restored its kitchen and had another delivery of food, which had been running low. Monday night, workers were also able to transfer three of the five patients they had been trying to evacuate.
    "Three of them made it to their destination, but two had to come back due to high water, and that isn't something that should happen," McLeod said.
    As a Level 1 trauma center, a hospital staffed and equipped to take in the most serious patients, Ben Taub is usually the facility that gets the transfers, he said, "not the other way around." But conditions in the area have improved enough that patients who had been stuck at the hospital since Friday were able to go home if they were well enough. With 345 patients at the beginning of the storm, Ben Taub was down to 307 by Tuesday night.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "That was important so we can maintain the proper staff level and so that we can again start accepting patients who will need us," McLeod said.
    When the floodwaters finally recede and things get a little closer to normal, hospital officials plan to send home staff and bring in fresh crews.
    At St. Joseph's, Beaudry tells of being on a leadership call with the company's other hospitals about the need for relief staff. He put one of the hospital's managers on the phone to share his story about using a fire ax to break through his roof to be rescued from his flooded home. "There wasn't a dry eye," he said. And many volunteers said they would come down and help.