Terry Pratchett's unfinished novels crushed by a steamroller

London (CNN) Terry Pratchett fans might want to look away now. The late fantasy author's hard drive, containing what is thought to be a mix of ten unfinished and unpublished novels, has been destroyed in line with Pratchett's wishes.

The hard drive was crushed by a six-and-a-half tonne vintage steamroller named Lord Jericho at the UK's Great Dorset Steam Fair. After being pulverized by the machine, the remains of the drive were put into a stone crusher.

There goes the browsing history... Many thanks to @steamfair. Soon to be on display at @SalisburyMuseum in September https://t.co/Di8tvTO4Hi pic.twitter.com/onGGWLDYL4 — Terry Pratchett (@terryandrob) August 25, 2017

Pratchett wrote more than 70 books over the course of his lifetime, including those in the popular Discworld series. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2007 and died in 2015 aged 66. His last novel was published in 2014.

Rob Wilkins, a close friend of Pratchett's, posted photos of the hard drive and the steamroller on the Twitter account he ran with the writer.

"About to fulfill my obligation to Terry," Wilkins wrote.

Read More