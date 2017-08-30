(CNN) Sicilians may have been making wine for a lot longer than previously thought.

Researchers have found traces of 6,000-year-old wine on ancient pottery recovered in a cave in Sicily, in a discovery could rewrite the beginning of the Italian penisula's wine-making history.

Traditionally it was thought that wine production developed in the region in the Middle Bronze Age, between 1300 and 1100 BC.

The new findings, published in Microchemical Journal , would change that date by three millennia.

An international team of scholars led by Davide Tanasi of the University of South Florida (USF) ran chemical analysis on residue on a storage jar dating from the Copper Age. The pottery was recovered in Agrigento, off Sicily's southwest coast.

