Sandra Bullock donates $1 million for Harvey relief

Story highlights Bullock said she was grateful to help

She has a history of generosity

(CNN) Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to help those hard hit by flooding in Texas.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, the actress is a longtime supporter of the organization and made her donation Monday.

"I'm just grateful I can do it," Bullock said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another."

As of Wednesday, the former hurricane had been downgraded to a Tropical Storm but continued to batter parts of Texas and Louisiana with heavy rains and flooding.

Read More