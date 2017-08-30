Nick Viall still loves Vanessa Grimaldi

Story highlights The couple announced their split

He said he's trying to stay positive

(CNN) Despite the ending of their engagement, Nick Viall still has warm feelings for Vanessa Grimaldi.

The former "Bachelor" has broken his silence on their recent split, telling Us Weekly that they are still friends.

"I still love her very much," Viall said. "I'm not afraid to say that."

The couple got engaged during the Season 21 finale of "The Bachelor" in March, but announced last week that they had broken up.

"We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for," the pair said in a statement. "We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

