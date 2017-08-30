Breaking News

What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in September

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Wed August 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pablo Escobar is dead, but there is still more story to tell. &lt;strong&gt;&quot;Narcos&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;returns for Season 3 on &lt;strong&gt;Netflix&lt;/strong&gt; in September. It&#39;s just one of the many streaming goodies to look forward to....
Photos: What's streaming in September
Pablo Escobar is dead, but there is still more story to tell. "Narcos" returns for Season 3 on Netflix in September. It's just one of the many streaming goodies to look forward to....
Hide Caption
1 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Bojack Horseman&quot; Season 4: &lt;/strong&gt;The very adult animated series about an alcoholic horse trying to make it in Hollywood is a fan favorite. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Bojack Horseman" Season 4: The very adult animated series about an alcoholic horse trying to make it in Hollywood is a fan favorite. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
2 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Fuller House&quot; Season 3: &lt;/strong&gt;The first half of the third season of this beloved reboot will continue the story of a now grown D.J. Tanner-Fuller from &quot;Full House,&quot; raising her kids with a little help from her sister and bff. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Fuller House" Season 3: The first half of the third season of this beloved reboot will continue the story of a now grown D.J. Tanner-Fuller from "Full House," raising her kids with a little help from her sister and bff. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
3 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Real Rob&quot; Season 2:&lt;/strong&gt; Rob Schneider created and stars in a series built around his real life in Hollywood. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Real Rob" Season 2: Rob Schneider created and stars in a series built around his real life in Hollywood. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
4 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;First They Killed My Father&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Angelina Jolie directed this film based on the 2000 non-fiction book written by Loung Ung about her life during the Khmer Rouge years in Cambodia. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"First They Killed My Father": Angelina Jolie directed this film based on the 2000 non-fiction book written by Loung Ung about her life during the Khmer Rouge years in Cambodia. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
5 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Jerry Before Seinfeld&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Jerry Seinfield gets his own stand-up special in which he talks about his childhood and life before fame. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Jerry Before Seinfeld": Jerry Seinfield gets his own stand-up special in which he talks about his childhood and life before fame. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
6 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Gaga: Five Foot Two&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (&quot;Banksy Does New York&quot;) tackles a documentary about Lady Gaga that goes beyond the costumes, the glitz and the glamour. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Gaga: Five Foot Two": Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel ("Banksy Does New York") tackles a documentary about Lady Gaga that goes beyond the costumes, the glitz and the glamour. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
7 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;VeggieTales in the City&quot; Season 2: &lt;/strong&gt;The adventures of Bob the Tomato and his friends are chronicled in this animated series. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"VeggieTales in the City" Season 2: The adventures of Bob the Tomato and his friends are chronicled in this animated series. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
8 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Beauty and the Beast&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in this live action retelling of a beloved Disney fairytale. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Beauty and the Beast": Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in this live action retelling of a beloved Disney fairytale. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
9 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Carol&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this critically acclaimed film about a pair of women who embark on a forbidden relationship in the 1950s. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Carol": Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this critically acclaimed film about a pair of women who embark on a forbidden relationship in the 1950s. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
10 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Blue Lagoon&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Brooke Shields stars as one half of a pair of youngsters who are marooned on a deserted island in this 1980 film. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Blue Lagoon": Brooke Shields stars as one half of a pair of youngsters who are marooned on a deserted island in this 1980 film. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
11 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Hidden Figures&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in this biographical film about a group of African-American women who were pioneers as mathematicians at NASA. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Hidden Figures": Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in this biographical film about a group of African-American women who were pioneers as mathematicians at NASA. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
12 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;La La Land&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as a musician and actress who find love in this award-winning musical.&lt;strong&gt; (HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"La La Land": Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as a musician and actress who find love in this award-winning musical. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
13 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Mike Myers reprises his role as the ladies man British spy in this sequel to the hit 1997 film &quot;Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.&quot; &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me": Mike Myers reprises his role as the ladies man British spy in this sequel to the hit 1997 film "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
14 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Transparent&quot; Season 4: &lt;/strong&gt;Jeffrey Tambor has picked up a few awards for his portrayal in this series about a transgender woman and her family. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Transparent" Season 4: Jeffrey Tambor has picked up a few awards for his portrayal in this series about a transgender woman and her family. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
15 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;An American Werewolf in London&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; David Naughton stars in what some now consider to be a classic horror film about a man who gets more than he bargained for during a backpacking trip in England. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"An American Werewolf in London": David Naughton stars in what some now consider to be a classic horror film about a man who gets more than he bargained for during a backpacking trip in England. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
16 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Magnificent Seven&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington head up an all-star cast in this remake of a classic Western drama. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"The Magnificent Seven": Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington head up an all-star cast in this remake of a classic Western drama. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
17 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Good Behavior&quot; Season One: &lt;/strong&gt;Juan Diego Botto and Michelle Dockery star in this TNT drama series about a con woman fresh out of prison who finds herself involved with a contract killer. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Good Behavior" Season One: Juan Diego Botto and Michelle Dockery star in this TNT drama series about a con woman fresh out of prison who finds herself involved with a contract killer. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
18 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Power&quot; Season 3: &lt;/strong&gt;Joseph Sikora and Omari Hardwick star as Thomas Patrick &quot;Tommy&quot; Egan and James &quot;Ghost&quot; St. Patrick in this series about a drug kingpin struggling to get out of the game an go straight as a club owner.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Power" Season 3: Joseph Sikora and Omari Hardwick star as Thomas Patrick "Tommy" Egan and James "Ghost" St. Patrick in this series about a drug kingpin struggling to get out of the game an go straight as a club owner. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
19 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Family Matters&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;This hit ABC series made Jaleel White (as Steve Irkle) a superstar, playing opposite Kellie Shanygne Williams. Fans got to watch them grow up over almost a decade.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Family Matters": This hit ABC series made Jaleel White (as Steve Irkle) a superstar, playing opposite Kellie Shanygne Williams. Fans got to watch them grow up over almost a decade. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
20 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Crash&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; This Oscar-winning film, which followed several characters with interwoven stories, stars Thandie Newton and Matt Dillon as part of an ensemble cast. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Crash": This Oscar-winning film, which followed several characters with interwoven stories, stars Thandie Newton and Matt Dillon as part of an ensemble cast. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
21 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians&quot; Season 13:&lt;/strong&gt; The family struggles to deal with the after effects of Kim Kardashian West being robbed in Paris in this highly anticipated season of one of E!&#39;s most successful reality series. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Season 13: The family struggles to deal with the after effects of Kim Kardashian West being robbed in Paris in this highly anticipated season of one of E!'s most successful reality series. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
22 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Rage: Carrie 2&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt; Amy Irving and Emily Bergl star in this 1999 sequel to the iconic 1976 horror film &quot;Carrie.&quot; &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"The Rage: Carrie 2": Amy Irving and Emily Bergl star in this 1999 sequel to the iconic 1976 horror film "Carrie." (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
23 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;An Inconvenient Truth&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; This 2006 documentary about former Vice President Al Gore&#39;s campaign to educate and increase awareness about global warming got a followup &quot;An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,&quot; which was released in July 2017. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"An Inconvenient Truth": This 2006 documentary about former Vice President Al Gore's campaign to educate and increase awareness about global warming got a followup "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," which was released in July 2017. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
24 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Wedding Crashers&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star in this 2005 romantic comedy about a pair of friends who crash weddings to meet women.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Wedding Crashers": Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star in this 2005 romantic comedy about a pair of friends who crash weddings to meet women. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
25 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Tyler Perry&#39;s Madea Goes to Jail&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Tyler Perry revives his beloved character as Madea heads to jail after a high speed chase with police. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail": Tyler Perry revives his beloved character as Madea heads to jail after a high speed chase with police. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
26 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;19-2&quot; Season 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso star as partners in the Montreal Police Department in this Canadian drama. &lt;strong&gt;(Acorn TV) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"19-2" Season 4: Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso star as partners in the Montreal Police Department in this Canadian drama. (Acorn TV)
Hide Caption
27 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Golden Child&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Eddie Murphy stars as a man told he must find a special child in order to save all of humanity. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Golden Child": Eddie Murphy stars as a man told he must find a special child in order to save all of humanity. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
28 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Black Stallion&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Kelly Reno and Cass-Olé star in the 1979 of this classic children&#39;s story. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"The Black Stallion": Kelly Reno and Cass-Olé star in the 1979 of this classic children's story. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
29 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Endless Love&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Brooke Shields and Martin Hewitt star as young lovers in the 1981 adaptation of the novel of the same name by Scott Spencer.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Endless Love": Brooke Shields and Martin Hewitt star as young lovers in the 1981 adaptation of the novel of the same name by Scott Spencer. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
30 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Mistress&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Jean Smart, Danny Aiello, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Robert De Niro star in this film about a screenwriter trying to accommodate the requests of his film&#39;s financial backers. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Mistress": Jean Smart, Danny Aiello, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Robert De Niro star in this film about a screenwriter trying to accommodate the requests of his film's financial backers. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
31 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Dirty Dancing&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Nobody puts baby in a corner in this now iconic 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Dirty Dancing": Nobody puts baby in a corner in this now iconic 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
32 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Bio-Dome&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin star in this 1996 comedy about a pair of friends who accidentally get locked into a scientific experiment for a year. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Bio-Dome": Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin star in this 1996 comedy about a pair of friends who accidentally get locked into a scientific experiment for a year. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
33 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;American Loser&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Seann William Scott stars in this dramedy about a man with several issues, including attention-deficit disorder, Tourette&#39;s syndrome and alcoholism. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"American Loser": Seann William Scott stars in this dramedy about a man with several issues, including attention-deficit disorder, Tourette's syndrome and alcoholism. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
34 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Scent of a Woman&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Chris O&#39;Donnell and Al Pacino star in this critically acclaimed film in which a young man agrees to be a caregiver for a blind man. The role won Pacino an Oscar in 1993.&lt;strong&gt; (HBO Now)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Scent of a Woman": Chris O'Donnell and Al Pacino star in this critically acclaimed film in which a young man agrees to be a caregiver for a blind man. The role won Pacino an Oscar in 1993. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
35 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Scarface&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Al Pacino stars as Cuban drug kingpin Tony Montana and Steven Bauer stars as Manny Ribera in this film about a drug cartel in Miami in the 1980s. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Scarface": Al Pacino stars as Cuban drug kingpin Tony Montana and Steven Bauer stars as Manny Ribera in this film about a drug cartel in Miami in the 1980s. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
36 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; This 2009 animated/live action sequel to the 2007 film &quot;Alvin and the Chipmunks&quot; follows the further antics of a trio of chipmunks. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel": This 2009 animated/live action sequel to the 2007 film "Alvin and the Chipmunks" follows the further antics of a trio of chipmunks. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
37 of 38
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Edwardian Country House&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Broadcast in the U.S. on PBS as &quot;Manor House,&quot; this Channel 4 reality series follows an Edwardian Country House in Scotland that is brought back to life. &lt;strong&gt;(Acorn TV)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: What's streaming in September
"Edwardian Country House": Broadcast in the U.S. on PBS as "Manor House," this Channel 4 reality series follows an Edwardian Country House in Scotland that is brought back to life. (Acorn TV)
Hide Caption
38 of 38
narcos season 3 pedro pascalbojack horseman season 4fuller house season 2real rob First They Killed My Father Jerry Before Seinfeldgaga Five Foot TwoVeggieTales in the citybeauty and the beast 2carol movieBlue Lagoonhidden figures movieLa La Land Emma Stone Ryan Goslingaustin powers transparent 02 awardsseasonnetflix american werewolfnetflix magnificent sevennetflix good behaviornetflix powernetflix family mattersnetflix crashnetflix kardashians season 13netflix carrie 2 RESTRICTEDnetflix an inconvenient truthamazon prime wedding crashersamazon prime madea goes to jail19 2 Acorn TV stillamazon prime golden childamazon prime black stallionamazon prime endless loveamazon prime mistressamazong prime dirty dancingamazon prime bio-domeamazon prime american loserhbo scent of a womanhbo scarfacehbo alvin and the chipmunksEDWARDIAN COUNTRY HOUSE Acorn TV still

(CNN)Where has the summer gone?

As the kids return to school and there's a certain crispness in the air, why not try and replicate those relaxing summertime vibes by enjoying some great streaming content?
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV is rolling out everything from some of your favorite TV shows to movies, documentaries and stand up specials.
Click through the gallery above to check out just some of what is streaming in September.