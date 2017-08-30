Photos: What's streaming in September Pablo Escobar is dead, but there is still more story to tell. "Narcos" returns for Season 3 on Netflix in September. It's just one of the many streaming goodies to look forward to.... Hide Caption 1 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Bojack Horseman" Season 4: The very adult animated series about an alcoholic horse trying to make it in Hollywood is a fan favorite. (Netflix) Hide Caption 2 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Fuller House" Season 3: The first half of the third season of this beloved reboot will continue the story of a now grown D.J. Tanner-Fuller from "Full House," raising her kids with a little help from her sister and bff. (Netflix) Hide Caption 3 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Real Rob" Season 2: Rob Schneider created and stars in a series built around his real life in Hollywood. (Netflix) Hide Caption 4 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "First They Killed My Father": Angelina Jolie directed this film based on the 2000 non-fiction book written by Loung Ung about her life during the Khmer Rouge years in Cambodia. (Netflix) Hide Caption 5 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Jerry Before Seinfeld": Jerry Seinfield gets his own stand-up special in which he talks about his childhood and life before fame. (Netflix) Hide Caption 6 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Gaga: Five Foot Two": Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel ("Banksy Does New York") tackles a documentary about Lady Gaga that goes beyond the costumes, the glitz and the glamour. (Netflix) Hide Caption 7 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "VeggieTales in the City" Season 2: The adventures of Bob the Tomato and his friends are chronicled in this animated series. (Netflix) Hide Caption 8 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Beauty and the Beast": Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in this live action retelling of a beloved Disney fairytale. (Netflix) Hide Caption 9 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Carol": Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this critically acclaimed film about a pair of women who embark on a forbidden relationship in the 1950s. (Netflix) Hide Caption 10 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Blue Lagoon": Brooke Shields stars as one half of a pair of youngsters who are marooned on a deserted island in this 1980 film. (Hulu) Hide Caption 11 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Hidden Figures": Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in this biographical film about a group of African-American women who were pioneers as mathematicians at NASA. (Hulu) Hide Caption 12 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "La La Land": Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as a musician and actress who find love in this award-winning musical. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 13 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me": Mike Myers reprises his role as the ladies man British spy in this sequel to the hit 1997 film "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." (HBO Now) Hide Caption 14 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Transparent" Season 4: Jeffrey Tambor has picked up a few awards for his portrayal in this series about a transgender woman and her family. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 15 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "An American Werewolf in London": David Naughton stars in what some now consider to be a classic horror film about a man who gets more than he bargained for during a backpacking trip in England. (Hulu) Hide Caption 16 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "The Magnificent Seven": Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington head up an all-star cast in this remake of a classic Western drama. (Hulu) Hide Caption 17 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Good Behavior" Season One: Juan Diego Botto and Michelle Dockery star in this TNT drama series about a con woman fresh out of prison who finds herself involved with a contract killer. (Hulu) Hide Caption 18 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Power" Season 3: Joseph Sikora and Omari Hardwick star as Thomas Patrick "Tommy" Egan and James "Ghost" St. Patrick in this series about a drug kingpin struggling to get out of the game an go straight as a club owner. (Hulu) Hide Caption 19 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Family Matters": This hit ABC series made Jaleel White (as Steve Irkle) a superstar, playing opposite Kellie Shanygne Williams. Fans got to watch them grow up over almost a decade. (Hulu) Hide Caption 20 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Crash": This Oscar-winning film, which followed several characters with interwoven stories, stars Thandie Newton and Matt Dillon as part of an ensemble cast. (Hulu) Hide Caption 21 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Season 13: The family struggles to deal with the after effects of Kim Kardashian West being robbed in Paris in this highly anticipated season of one of E!'s most successful reality series. (Hulu) Hide Caption 22 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "The Rage: Carrie 2": Amy Irving and Emily Bergl star in this 1999 sequel to the iconic 1976 horror film "Carrie." (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 23 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "An Inconvenient Truth": This 2006 documentary about former Vice President Al Gore's campaign to educate and increase awareness about global warming got a followup "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," which was released in July 2017. (Hulu) Hide Caption 24 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Wedding Crashers": Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star in this 2005 romantic comedy about a pair of friends who crash weddings to meet women. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 25 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail": Tyler Perry revives his beloved character as Madea heads to jail after a high speed chase with police. (Hulu) Hide Caption 26 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "19-2" Season 4: Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso star as partners in the Montreal Police Department in this Canadian drama. (Acorn TV) Hide Caption 27 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Golden Child": Eddie Murphy stars as a man told he must find a special child in order to save all of humanity. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 28 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "The Black Stallion": Kelly Reno and Cass-Olé star in the 1979 of this classic children's story. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 29 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Endless Love": Brooke Shields and Martin Hewitt star as young lovers in the 1981 adaptation of the novel of the same name by Scott Spencer. (Hulu) Hide Caption 30 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Mistress": Jean Smart, Danny Aiello, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Robert De Niro star in this film about a screenwriter trying to accommodate the requests of his film's financial backers. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 31 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Dirty Dancing": Nobody puts baby in a corner in this now iconic 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 32 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Bio-Dome": Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin star in this 1996 comedy about a pair of friends who accidentally get locked into a scientific experiment for a year. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 33 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "American Loser": Seann William Scott stars in this dramedy about a man with several issues, including attention-deficit disorder, Tourette's syndrome and alcoholism. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 34 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Scent of a Woman": Chris O'Donnell and Al Pacino star in this critically acclaimed film in which a young man agrees to be a caregiver for a blind man. The role won Pacino an Oscar in 1993. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 35 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Scarface": Al Pacino stars as Cuban drug kingpin Tony Montana and Steven Bauer stars as Manny Ribera in this film about a drug cartel in Miami in the 1980s. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 36 of 38

Photos: What's streaming in September "Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel": This 2009 animated/live action sequel to the 2007 film "Alvin and the Chipmunks" follows the further antics of a trio of chipmunks. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 37 of 38