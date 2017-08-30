Kermit the Frog's new voice debuts on 'Muppet Thought of the Week'

Story highlights A video with new Kermit voice debuts

Matt Vogel replaced former puppeteer Steve Whitmire this summer

(CNN) The new Kermit the Frog has made his debut.

In July, Matt Vogel replaced former puppeteer Steve Whitmire, who had portrayed the character for 27 years.

Whitmire took over as the voice of Kermit after the famous frog's creator and originator of the voice, Jim Henson, died suddenly in 1990.

But the puppeteer was suddenly replaced this summer by Disney, owners of The Muppets Studio. The company and The Muppets Studio told The Hollywood Reporter that Whitmire was dismissed for "unacceptable business conduct."

Whitmire told the publication he was let go for being "disrespectful" and outspoken.

