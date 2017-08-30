Japanese deputy PM apologizes for latest controversial Nazi comments

Story highlights Taro Aso has a history of controversial public statements involving Nazis

The problem is omnipresent in Japan, Holocaust research organization says

Tokyo (CNN) One of Japan's top leaders has apologized for making controversial remarks about Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Taro Aso, the country's finance minister and deputy prime minister, cited Hitler in a speech when discussing motives for entering politics.

"I won't ask you about the motive (of becoming a politician). What's important is a result. Hitler, who killed millions of people, was no good even if his motive was right," Aso told a group of political trainees Tuesday.

"My intention was to point out that what matters most for politicians is to bring the best results," said Aso, who has previously held the position of prime minister. "I mentioned Hitler as an example of bad politician ... his motives were definitely wrong as a matter of course. My quotation about Hitler was inappropriate, and I would like to take it back."

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso (right) attend a budget dommittee meeting in parliament on July 25.