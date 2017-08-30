Violence in Myanmar: 18,000 Rohingya flee in 5 days

Story highlights Thousands of Rohingya, fleeing persecution in Myanmar, have crossed the Bangladeshi border

(CNN) As many as 18,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state in less than one week, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The exodus began Friday after the government intensified "clearance operations" following an attack by Rohingya militants on border posts, in which 12 security officials were killed.

Myanmar state media reported Tuesday that more than 110 people had died since Friday's "coordinated attacks by extremist terrorists."

While thousands of Rohingya refugees have made it across the border with Bangladesh, thousands of others are stranded in the no man's land between the two countries, said Shirin Akhter, the National Communication Officer for IOM Bangladesh Mission.

Women and children fleeing violence in their villages arrive at the Yathae Taung township in Rakhine State in Myanmar on August 26, 2017.

Akhter said it's unclear how many people have made it into camps along the Bangladeshi border. Numbers are being compiled by aid agencies working in the camps as there is no registration process for Undocumented Myanmar Nationals (UMNs) in Bangladesh.

