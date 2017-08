(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Harvey: The worst is not yet over

-- Interstate 10 looks like an ocean after the hurricane hit -- these before and after photos are mind-blowing.

-- The NFL canceled the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

-- The financial cost of devastation is really adding up for Texas. In fact, Harvey may be the most expensive natural disaster in America's history.

-- Check out full coverage of Harvey's aftermath here.

In other news

-- The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug that aims to give children and young adults with leukemia a second chance after other treatments fail -- the first of its kind to hit the US market

-- President Trump discussed a tax reform plan in Missouri. Few details are known and leaders have yet to reach an agreement on the plan.

-- The US conducted a successful missile defense test this morning. Trump said talking to North Korea is " not the answer ," seeming to contradict some of his top Cabinet officials who say the US will continue to seek a peaceful resolution.

-- Iran has rejected the US demand for the UN's nuclear watchdog to inspect its military sites.