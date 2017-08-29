Story highlights Van carrying Ric Saldivar's parents and their four great-grandchildren sinks in a bayou

Saldivar says his brother, the driver, escaped and clung to a branch as van sank

(CNN) As his brother tells it, Sammy Saldivar tried his best to maneuver around Harvey's floodwaters.

Sammy packed his elderly parents and their great-grandchildren into a van as water rose around their northeast Texas home on Sunday.

He approached a waterlogged bridge over Greens Bayou and wanted to turn around. But his father yelled at him to keep going, his brother, Ric Saldivar, said. Even at 84, patriarch Manuel Saldivar was still demanding. The way they were raised, "Dad tells you to do something, you do it," Ric Saldivar said.

Xavier Saldivar

Sammy made it across the bridge only to encounter a dip in the road on the other side, Ric Saldivar said, recalling what his brother told him. Sammy lost control and the van went nose-first into the bayou with the family trapped inside.

Sammy managed to wriggle out of his seat belt and through the driver's side window. He made his way to a branch in the rushing water and held on for his life, Ric Saldivar told CNN's Erin Burnett.

