2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at New Mexico library

Clovis, New Mexico (CNN) Two people are dead and four others were wounded after a gunman walked into a library in eastern New Mexico and opened fire Monday.

"He just started unloading pretty much the whole clip," said Sam Nathavong, who told CNN affiliate KRQE that he was in a room studying when he heard the shots.

"I threw the table against the door and I barricaded myself in there," Nathavong said. "I thought he was coming my way and by then the cops got there."

The gunman began shooting at the Clovis- Carver Library just after 4 p.m. local time and police said first responders were on scene quickly after the active shooter call came in.

Two women were found dead inside the library; two men and two women were injured. Three of them were airlifted to the hospital, Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford said at a news conference.

