Flooded Texas senior citizens in viral photo are now safe

The residents' plight drew widespread attention when a viral photo showed them sitting in rising floodwaters

(CNN) A widely shared photo this week showed senior citizens in a suburban Houston nursing home, waiting helplessly to be rescued as floodwaters rose around them.

Now those residents of the La Vita Bella assisted living facility are dry and safe in another nursing home nearby.

Rescuers arrived late Sunday and took the nine residents to the Laurel Court retirement home in Alvin, some 40 miles south of Houston.

"We were able to provide these patients with hot showers, food, warm beds, and a safe haven," read a statement from Laurel Court. "Each is now resting comfortably."

The residents' plight drew widespread attention after the owner of their original La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson snapped a photo of several of them in the flooded facility with water up to their waists and beyond

Residents in a Dickinson, Texas, nursing home that flooded over the weekend.

