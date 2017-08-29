Officials to undocumented immigrants: You will not be arrested if you seek shelter after Harvey

(CNN) Undocumented immigrants who seek shelter from Harvey's devastation don't have to worry about ICE agents picking them up. That's the message from immigration officials, FEMA and the city of Houston.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have stated that it is not conducting immigration enforcement at relief sites such as shelters or food banks. "

It adds that most shelters are managed by local communities and the Red Cross. "The Red Cross will not ask people to show any form of identification in order to stay in their shelters. "

Likewise, ICE issued a statement reiterating the point.