Breaking News

More devastating rain expected from Harvey

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Tue August 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mayor still has no regrets not evacuating city
Mayor still has no regrets not evacuating city

    JUST WATCHED

    Mayor still has no regrets not evacuating city

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mayor still has no regrets not evacuating city 01:51

Story highlights

  • More rain to be dumped in already inundated parts of east Texas
  • Trump expected to visit Texas Tuesday

(CNN)Harvey rammed into Texas last week, unleashing a torrent of rainfall, clogging streets into rivers, and leaving residents stranded in their flood-stricken homes -- but the storm's havoc is still not over.

Harvey could dump up 15 inches of rain for portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana, including the Houston area. This would deal another blow by drenching already saturated areas and hampering already difficult rescue efforts.
Tropical Storm Harvey is starting to move east and heavy rainfall is expected to worsen the "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.
    Louisiana braces for Harvey's rain
    In Texas, thousands have been rescued so far, but many more are still waiting for help -- some sitting in darkness amid rising floodwaters. Four people have died as a result of the catastrophic storm.
    Read More
    "The Coast Guard is continuing to receive upwards of 1,000 calls per hour," US Coast Guard Lt. Mike Hart said on Monday. The Coast Guard rescued over 3,000 people on Monday, he said.
    Keep track of Harvey
    People have turned to the walkie-talkie app Zello reporting their dire situations: An elderly couple are trapped on a roof. A family says they have three kids; one of the children has autism and another one is having a seizure.
    Search and rescue efforts unfolded in an inundated overpass in northeast Houston as residents walked through murky floodwater amid the rain. Many tried to help each other and some guided seniors through the submerged street.
    Stuck in the floods? Here's what to do
    There is no indication the water will stop rising anytime soon. Swollen rivers in east Texas aren't expected to crest until later this week, and federal officials are already predicting the deadly tropical storm will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 victims to seek some sort of disaster assistance.

    Latest developments

    Trump on Harvey funding: &#39;You&#39;re going to see very rapid action&#39;
    Trump on Harvey funding: 'You're going to see very rapid action'
    -- President Donald Trump will head to Texas Tuesday to visit parts of the state that were battered by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend and survey relief efforts.
    "To the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are 100% with you," Trump said on Monday. He said that he believes Congress will act quickly to provide disaster relief funding to areas affected by Harvey.
    -- Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center has run out of bed space. Not everyone was able to be given a cot on Monday and were given extra pillows and blankets as they slept on the floor, Red Cross Spokesperson Betsy Robertson said. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said they are looking for an additional shelter location.
    -- City of Houston will not ask for immigration status or papers from anyone at any shelter, according to tweets in both English and Spanish from the city's verified account.
    -- Dallas is preparing to open a mega-shelter at its downtown convention center as the city has been asked to get ready for what could be tens of thousands of evacuees from Harvey. Authorities are aiming to open the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center by Tuesday morning.
    -- Houston reported so far minimal looting incidents. Mayor Turner issued a stern warning: "No looting allowed. Don't take advantage, don't prey on people who are distressed and have to leave their homes because they have no choice."
    The Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon also warned that his office would "seek prison or jail time in each and every forthcoming case where the defendant stands charged with theft (looting), burglary, robbery, or any similar crime committed during Hurricane Harvey."

    'None of us (is) giving up'

    Houston agencies have received thousands of calls for help.
    Since midnight Sunday, more than 2,300 calls have poured in to the Houston Fire Department, including 400 calls for rescue Monday afternoon, Houston officials said on Monday.
    Houston police had rescued 1,000 people since Monday morning, bringing the total number rescued to more than 3,000 since the storm flooded the city, Turner told reporters Monday night.
    State, local and military rescue units have plucked thousands of stranded residents from the water and deluged homes.
    "None of us (is) going to give up," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.
    The Pentagon is identifying resources, including trucks, aircraft and troops, that can be dispatched for hurricane relief if the request comes, defense officials said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the entire Texas National Guard, roughly 12,000 Guardsmen, he said Monday.
    In Harris County, authorities asked stranded people to hang sheets or towels from their residences, so rescuers could spot them more easily.
    The scope of how many people are trapped in flooded homes remains unclear.
    Rep. Al Green told CNN that he believes 10,000 people are still trapped in flooded homes in just one section of Houston he toured Monday. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said she believes the total number of trapped across Houston could be "tens of thousands."

    Volunteers come to help

    Citizens with boats assisted authorities in search and rescue efforts. At a Monday news conference, FEMA Administrator Brock Long encouraged more citizens to come forward, saying the recovery efforts would require community involvement. He said the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website would direct folks to religious and nongovernmental agencies through which residents can help victims, who, so far, span 30 to 50 counties.
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday in Houston, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday in Houston, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 47
    Evacuees fill up cots at Houston&#39;s George Brown Convention Center, which is being used as a shelter run by the American Red Cross.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees fill up cots at Houston's George Brown Convention Center, which is being used as a shelter run by the American Red Cross.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 47
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes on August 28 in Houston.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes on August 28 in Houston.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 47
    A Nacogdoches firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper, of Dickinson, Texas, evacuate and board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A Nacogdoches firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper, of Dickinson, Texas, evacuate and board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 47
    People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 47
    People wait for a ride to a shelter in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People wait for a ride to a shelter in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 47
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 47
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 47
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 47
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 47
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 47
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 47
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 47
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 47
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 47
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 47
    Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 47
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 47
    Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 47
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 47
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 47
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 47
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 47
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 47
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 47
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 47
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 47
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 47
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 47
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 47
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 47
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 47
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 47
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 47
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 47
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 47
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 47
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 47
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 47
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 47
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 47
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 47
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 47
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 47
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 47
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 47
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 47
    34 harvery 082835 harvery 082837 harvery 082836 harvery 082830 rharvery 082831 rharvery 082823 harvey 082827 harvery 0828 26 harvey 082817 harvey 082820 harvey 082816 harvey 082821 harvey 082819 harvey 082829 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 0825
    But as water levels have risen, so has the desperation.
    People started to panic, rushing rescue boats and even shooting at them if they didn't stop, said one volunteer rescuer.
    Clyde Cain, of the Cajun Navy, a Louisiana-based rescue force that gained fame during Hurricane Katrina, said in one instance, a boat broke down, and while the crew sought shelter in a delivery truck, people tried to steal the inoperable boat.
    Nursing home residents rescued
    "They're making it difficult for us to rescue them," he said. "You have people rushing the boat. Everyone wants to get in at the same time. They're panicking. Water is rising."
    Community members like Jim McIngvale, who owns furniture stores in Houston and Richmond, are pitching in. He opened his doors to evacuees on Sunday and provided 600 people a place to sleep.
    Joel Osteen opens church amid criticism
    osteen church open up to shelter flood victims vause sot_00002715

      JUST WATCHED

      Joel Osteen opens church amid criticism

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Joel Osteen opens church amid criticism 00:46
    "We have tons of mattresses in our warehouse and we can provide them with a blanket," he told CNN. "We have a restaurant inside the stores, and we are feeding them for free."

    CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin, Amanda Watts, Carol Costello, Ralph Ellis, Joe Sterling, AnneClaire Stapleton, Chuck Johnston, Tony Marco, Jill Martin and Nick Valencia contributed to this report.