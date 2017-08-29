More devastating rain expected from Harvey

(CNN) Harvey rammed into Texas last week, unleashing a torrent of rainfall, clogging streets into rivers, and leaving residents stranded in their flood-stricken homes -- but the storm's havoc is still not over.

Harvey could dump up 15 inches of rain for portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana, including the Houston area. This would deal another blow by drenching already saturated areas and hampering already difficult rescue efforts.

Tropical Storm Harvey is starting to move east and heavy rainfall is expected to worsen the "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

In Texas, thousands have been rescued so far, but many more are still waiting for help -- some sitting in darkness amid rising floodwaters. Four people have died as a result of the catastrophic storm.

"The Coast Guard is continuing to receive upwards of 1,000 calls per hour," US Coast Guard Lt. Mike Hart said on Monday. The Coast Guard rescued over 3,000 people on Monday, he said.

#Harvey is expected to retreat back to the Gulf of Mexico before heading back toward #Houston Wednesday. #txwx #TropicalStormHarvey pic.twitter.com/32RoWCover — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) August 27, 2017

People have turned to the walkie-talkie app Zello reporting their dire situations: An elderly couple are trapped on a roof. A family says they have three kids; one of the children has autism and another one is having a seizure.

Search and rescue efforts unfolded in an inundated overpass in northeast Houston as residents walked through murky floodwater amid the rain. Many tried to help each other and some guided seniors through the submerged street.

There is no indication the water will stop rising anytime soon. Swollen rivers in east Texas aren't expected to crest until later this week, and federal officials are already predicting the deadly tropical storm will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 victims to seek some sort of disaster assistance.

Latest developments

-- President Donald Trump will head to Texas Tuesday to visit parts of the state that were battered by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend and survey relief efforts.

"To the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are 100% with you," Trump said on Monday. He said that he believes Congress will act quickly to provide disaster relief funding to areas affected by Harvey.

-- Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center has run out of bed space. Not everyone was able to be given a cot on Monday and were given extra pillows and blankets as they slept on the floor, Red Cross Spokesperson Betsy Robertson said. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said they are looking for an additional shelter location.

-- City of Houston will not ask for immigration status or papers from anyone at any shelter, according to tweets in both English and Spanish from the city's verified account

-- Dallas is preparing to open a mega-shelter at its downtown convention center as the city has been asked to get ready for what could be tens of thousands of evacuees from Harvey. Authorities are aiming to open the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center by Tuesday morning.

-- Houston reported so far minimal looting incidents. Mayor Turner issued a stern warning: "No looting allowed. Don't take advantage, don't prey on people who are distressed and have to leave their homes because they have no choice."

The Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon also warned that his office would "seek prison or jail time in each and every forthcoming case where the defendant stands charged with theft (looting), burglary, robbery, or any similar crime committed during Hurricane Harvey."

'None of us (is) giving up'

Houston agencies have received thousands of calls for help.

#Harvey is expected to retreat back to the Gulf of Mexico before heading back toward #Houston Wednesday. #txwx #TropicalStormHarvey pic.twitter.com/32RoWCover — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) August 27, 2017

Since midnight Sunday, more than 2,300 calls have poured in to the Houston Fire Department, including 400 calls for rescue Monday afternoon, Houston officials said on Monday.

Houston police had rescued 1,000 people since Monday morning, bringing the total number rescued to more than 3,000 since the storm flooded the city, Turner told reporters Monday night.

State, local and military rescue units have plucked thousands of stranded residents from the water and deluged homes.

"None of us (is) going to give up," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

The Pentagon is identifying resources, including trucks, aircraft and troops, that can be dispatched for hurricane relief if the request comes, defense officials said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the entire Texas National Guard, roughly 12,000 Guardsmen, he said Monday.

In Harris County, authorities asked stranded people to hang sheets or towels from their residences, so rescuers could spot them more easily.

The scope of how many people are trapped in flooded homes remains unclear.

Rep. Al Green told CNN that he believes 10,000 people are still trapped in flooded homes in just one section of Houston he toured Monday. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said she believes the total number of trapped across Houston could be "tens of thousands."

Volunteers come to help

Citizens with boats assisted authorities in search and rescue efforts. At a Monday news conference, FEMA Administrator Brock Long encouraged more citizens to come forward, saying the recovery efforts would require community involvement. He said the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website would direct folks to religious and nongovernmental agencies through which residents can help victims, who, so far, span 30 to 50 counties.

Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday in Houston, three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004. Hide Caption 1 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees fill up cots at Houston's George Brown Convention Center, which is being used as a shelter run by the American Red Cross. Hide Caption 2 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes on August 28 in Houston. Hide Caption 3 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A Nacogdoches firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper, of Dickinson, Texas, evacuate and board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 4 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 5 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People wait for a ride to a shelter in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 6 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 7 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 8 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 9 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Houston flood victims eat and rest at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28. Hide Caption 10 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 11 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28. Hide Caption 12 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 13 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28. Hide Caption 14 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27. Hide Caption 15 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 16 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Residents of Rockport, Texas, return to their destroyed home on August 27. Hide Caption 17 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27. Harvey has weakened since making landfall, but the storm has also stalled -- and the constant rainfall is making flooding worse. Hide Caption 18 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 19 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 20 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 21 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 22 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27. Hide Caption 23 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner, with the Harris County Sheriff's Department. Hide Caption 24 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 25 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 26 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 27 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 28 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27. Hide Caption 29 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 30 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 31 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27. Hide Caption 32 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27. Hide Caption 33 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26. Hide Caption 34 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there. Hide Caption 35 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk through flooded streets in Galveston, Texas, on August 26. Hide Caption 36 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out. Hide Caption 37 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26. Hide Caption 38 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport. Hide Caption 39 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 40 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A damaged home in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 41 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in. Hide Caption 42 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 43 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26. Hide Caption 44 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26. Hide Caption 45 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25. Hide Caption 46 of 47 Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25. Hide Caption 47 of 47

But as water levels have risen, so has the desperation.

People started to panic, rushing rescue boats and even shooting at them if they didn't stop, said one volunteer rescuer.

Clyde Cain, of the Cajun Navy, a Louisiana-based rescue force that gained fame during Hurricane Katrina, said in one instance, a boat broke down, and while the crew sought shelter in a delivery truck, people tried to steal the inoperable boat.

"They're making it difficult for us to rescue them," he said. "You have people rushing the boat. Everyone wants to get in at the same time. They're panicking. Water is rising."

Community members like Jim McIngvale, who owns furniture stores in Houston and Richmond, are pitching in. He opened his doors to evacuees on Sunday and provided 600 people a place to sleep.

JUST WATCHED Joel Osteen opens church amid criticism Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Joel Osteen opens church amid criticism 00:46

"We have tons of mattresses in our warehouse and we can provide them with a blanket," he told CNN. "We have a restaurant inside the stores, and we are feeding them for free."